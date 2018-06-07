So Kevin Durant is talented or whatever.

At the NBA Finals Game 3, Kevin came out with 43 points, 13 rebounds and 7 assists, allowing the Golden State Warriors to beat the Cavaliers 110-102. With memorable shots all throughout the night, Kevin was basically the star of the show.

No big.

He made shots like this or whatever.

kevin love with some extremely "I tried to guard Kevin Durant" posture pic.twitter.com/TT6VcRKNWL — Shea Serrano (@SheaSerrano) June 7, 2018

Oh, and this happened too…

Easy.

His teammates clearly couldn’t deal.

Steph and Draymond were losing it 😂 pic.twitter.com/a3yUKBeocP — ESPN (@espn) June 7, 2018

And Kevin was over it like…”I know.”

The @warriors come back and win Game 3 behind 43 PTS from Kevin Durant! GSW defeats @cavs 110-102 to take a 3-0 series lead!#DubNation #NBAFinals pic.twitter.com/kBw7deuhJB — NBA (@NBA) June 7, 2018

Meanwhile, Kevin Love is still recuperating.

Kevin Love can't believe the night KD is having. pic.twitter.com/7LP5M1c1n9 — Yahoo Sports NBA (@YahooSportsNBA) June 7, 2018

And sure LeBron James had a cute lil’ dunk…

LeBron James passing to his best teanmate #NBAFinals pic.twitter.com/uNTXK7oHnX — NBA 305 (@NBA_305) June 7, 2018

But let’s face it.

It was Kevin’s night.

And the Internet agreed with some hilarious memes.

When you don’t help with the group project and get an A anyway#NBAFinals pic.twitter.com/ibLMoS5xs7 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) June 7, 2018

Swipe through for more of the KD effect!

The Kevin Durant Effect: When You’re Unbothered By Your Greatness was originally published on globalgrind.com

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8Next page »

Also On The Michigan Chronicle: