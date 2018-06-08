Because breakfast doesn’t take a summer vacation

The Children’s Hospital of Michigan will celebrate today with special guests, staff, patients and families during the wrap-up of the 9th Annual Cereal Drive.

The end of the school year often marks the end of a guaranteed meal for `almost half of Detroit’s children. In Southeast Michigan, more than 300,000 free or reduced fee breakfasts and lunches are served daily during the school year.

Each June, the Children’s Hospital of Michigan Professional Nurse Council leads a community effort to provide area children with a consistent daily meal over summer recess. The 9th Annual Cereal Drive kicked off on Friday, June 1, and wraps-up today – June 8, 2018. The cereal collected will be donated to Gleaners Community Food Bank of Southeastern Michigan and distributed to nearly 500 food pantries throughout Southeastern Michigan.

WHEN: Friday, June 8, from 11 a.m. until 12:30 p.m.

(short program with special announcements begins at Noon)

WHERE: Children’s Hospital of Michigan, 3901 Beaubien Blvd., Detroit, 48201 (media will be allowed to park outside the blue canopy along Beaubien)

