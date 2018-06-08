Detroit City Council Member Scott Benson sponsors 4th annual Marshmallow Drop

Detroit residents can come and bring their children and enjoy a number of fun activities at the 4th Annual Marshmallow Drop and Family Resource Fair on Saturday, June 9. This free event is from noon – 3 p.m. at Heilmann Recreation Center, 19601 Crusade, on Detroit’s east side.

The highlight of the event is a marshmallow drop with the Detroit Police Department releasing marshmallows from a helicopter onto the football field at 2:30 p.m. Participants will turn in the marshmallows they collect to receive backpacks.

The event features food and beverages, pony rides for kids, horseback rides for adults, petting zoo, train rides, video game truck, free massages, multiple raffles, live band and bicycle give-a-way.

In addition, the following organizations will provide resources and information: City of Detroit departments, Wayne County, Detroit Area Agency on Aging, Karmanos Cancer Center, and a variety of healthcare providers.

