Roots
Home > Roots

Detroit City Council Member Scott Benson sponsors 4th annual Marshmallow Drop

Leave a comment

Detroit residents can come and bring their children and enjoy a number of fun activities at the 4th Annual Marshmallow Drop and Family Resource Fair on Saturday, June 9. This free event is from noon – 3 p.m. at Heilmann Recreation Center, 19601 Crusade, on Detroit’s east side.

The highlight of the event is a marshmallow drop with the Detroit Police Department releasing marshmallows from a helicopter onto the football field at 2:30 p.m.  Participants will turn in the marshmallows they collect to receive backpacks.

The event features food and beverages, pony rides for kids, horseback rides for adults, petting zoo, train rides, video game truck, free massages, multiple raffles, live band and bicycle give-a-way.

In addition, the following organizations will provide resources and information: City of Detroit departments, Wayne County, Detroit Area Agency on Aging, Karmanos Cancer Center, and a variety of healthcare providers.

City of Detroit departments , community fair , Community festival , detroit area agency on aging , healthcare providers , Karmanos Cancer Center , marshmallow drop , Wayne County

Also On The Michigan Chronicle:

Women of Excellence 2018!

100 photos Launch gallery

Women of Excellence 2018!

Continue reading Detroit City Council Member Scott Benson sponsors 4th annual Marshmallow Drop

Women of Excellence 2018!

comments – add yours



 
Trending
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close