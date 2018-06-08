Progressive coalition to host candidate forum for 13th Congressional District

Likely successor to Conyers will be at New Providence Baptist Church in Detroit

Michigan United and a variety of social justice groups and labor movement activists will host a 13th Congressional District candidate forum Saturday, June 9 at New Providence Baptist Church in Detroit. The congressional seat held by U.S. Rep. John Conyers, Jr. is open for the first time in over 50 years, and his successor will likely be at the candidate forum hosted by this broad coalition of progressive groups.

Each candidate will face questions from constituents on the crucial issues of the day, ranging from the rights of immigrant families and communities to solutions to the student debt crisis. Questioners will be people directly affected by those issues. The event will be co-moderated by SEIU Local 1 Director Stephanie Arellano and Pastor of Northwest Unity Baptist Church Rev. Oscar King III.

Admission to the event is free but seating is limited so guests should register in advance to reserve a seat.

Event co-sponsors include the Council of Baptist Pastors of Detroit and Vicinity, SEIU Local 1, SEIU Health Care Michigan, Detroit Action Commonwealth, Michigan Disability Network of Wayne County, Asian Pacific Islander Americans Vote – Michigan, the Arab American Institute, Nation Outside, Birmingham Temple, Emgage, the Michigan Muslim Community Council, MI ALMA, Women’s March, African Bureau for Immigration and Social Affairs, and Michigan United.

WHAT:

Candidate Forum for 13th Congressional District, US Congress





WHO:

Ian Conyers, state senator

Brenda Jones, president, Detroit City Council

Bill Wild, mayor, Westland

Coleman Young II, state senator

WHEN:

2:00 pm, Saturday, June 9, 2018





WHERE:

New Providence Baptist Church

18211 Plymouth Rd, Detroit

###

Michigan United is a broad, statewide coalition working to reform our broken immigration system, advance housing justice, protect the rights of low-wage workers and develop leadership. More information can be found at the Michigan United’s website: www.miunited.org

