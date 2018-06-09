Detroit’s Millender Center gets world’s only Applebee’s – IHOP restaurant bar

Restaurant to be fully operational on June 26, creates 120 new jobs for local residents

DETROIT, June 8, 2018—TEAM Schostak Family Restaurants (TSFR), a Livonia, Mich.-based family-owned restaurant group with an expansive portfolio of casual dining, quick service and family dining restaurants throughout the state, announced today its co-branded Applebee’s Grill and Bar/IHOP concept at the Millender Center in Detroit will be fully operational starting on June 26 with the opening of Applebee’s. A phased approach, IHOP opened to the public on May 29. TSFR Executive Chairman Mark Schostak made the announcement.

Located inside the Millender Center across from the Renaissance Center, the 11,939-square-foot co-branded Applebee’s Grill and Bar/IHOP concept is the only one of its kind that is unique to the Detroit market and features acurrent and progressive design, fulfilling a multi-dimensional purpose for serving many guests, including hotel patrons, the morning business community, lunch and after work crowds, group outings and families. The 300-seat restaurant will feature several guest-favorite menu items from both Applebee’s and IHOP, including Original Buttermilk Pancakes, French Toast, Oriental Chicken Salad, Quesadilla Burger, Fiesta Lime Chicken and Applebee’s Riblets, along with a barista coffee bar. The Applebee’s/IHOP co-branded restaurant has created 120 jobs for local residents.

“The journey of bringing the only Applebee’s Grill and Bar/IHOP concept to life is a testament to TSFR’s reputation for leading the way in the restaurant industry with innovative dining concepts,” said Schostak. “By combining these two iconic and complementary brands, we have created a truly welcoming, family-friendly neighborhood restaurant that will further elevate the dining options within the City of Detroit. As we look toward the future, TSFR remains committed to the City of Detroit and Michigan as we strategically continue our growth.”

Plans for an official grand opening celebration are underway and will be announced at a later date.

TSFR opened the City of Detroit’s first Applebee’s in 2015, making it the first national casual dining restaurant outside the city’s central business. In addition to its Applebee’s restaurants, TSFR owns and operates 27 Olga’s Kitchen, 11 MOD Pizza and five Del Taco restaurants throughout Michigan, with plans to expand each restaurant concept currently in progress. This co-branded concept is not currently part of the Applebee’s or IHOP long-term growth strategy and there are no plans for further expansions beyond TSFRs Millender location.

For more information on TSFR and its portfolio of restaurants, please visit www.teamschostak.com.

About TEAM Schostak Family Restaurants

Livonia, Mich.-based TEAM Schostak Family Restaurants is a family-owned restaurant group with an expansive portfolio of casual dining, quick service and family dining restaurants throughout the state of Michigan. With a commitment to quality operations, TEAM Schostak Family Restaurants is an industry leader in attracting, developing and retaining the most talented work force that proudly delights its guests and sets an unmatched standard of excellence. For the past three decades, TEAM Schostak Family Restaurants has expanded its restaurant catalog to include 65 Applebee’s, 25 Olga’s Kitchen restaurants and four Del Taco restaurants. In 2014, TSFR announced plans to launch 25 MOD Pizza restaurants in Michigan and opened its first five locations in 2015. For more information, visit www.teamschostak.com.

