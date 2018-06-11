Ball Isn’t Life: Kevin Durant Already Contemplating Retirement After Back To Back Championships

Kevin Durant Says He Can See Himself Retiring from Basketball at 35

Even though he won his second Finals MVP last week, Warriors star Kevin Durant told ESPN on Monday that he could see himself retiring from the game of basketball at age 35, about five years from now.

“This game, your craft, you have to continue studying it,” said Durant. “No matter how much you enjoy it, nobody wants to be in school that long. I know I don’t. At some point, you have to be ready to graduate. Thirty-five, that’s just a number in my mind.”

“I heard him say that, but I’ll believe it when it happens,” says Rich Kleiman, his business partner.

Durant currently has 20,913 career points and is on pace to challenge Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s all time regular season scoring record of 38,387. However, Durant claims that the record is not on his mind.

“Because it’s not about the record,” Durant said Friday. “I can leave the game knowing I did everything I wanted to do, my way, on my terms. That’s how I want to leave the game. And if I happen to have all these accolades and these accomplishments, then that’s cool. If not, I’m still cool.”

