Chene Park Salutes Dads During Father’s Day Concert June 17

Chene Park Amphitheatre, Detroit’s premiere summer concert venue located along the Detroit River, celebrates fathers on June 17. Hosting the legendary R&B group Maze featuring Frankie Beverly, SOS Band, and Angela Winbush.

For nearly thirty years, Maze featuring Frankie Beverly has created a unique sound and become one of the most influential groups in modern history. Fans, who typically wear white in tribute to Beverly at Maze concerts, will enjoy the authentic, soulful hits such as “Golden Time of Day,” “Joy and Pain,” “We Are One” and “I Can’t Get Over You.” Joining Maze will be R&B/soul singer Angela Winbush and R&B and electro-funk group The S.O.S. Band.

The Right Productions, who manages and operates Chene Park, will give gift bags to the first 500 fathers who enter the concert doors that day. A range of gifts that dads will love will be raffled on-stage that day between performances.

More than 20 generous, local contributors will gift items valued at more than $18,000 to dads attending June 17 at Chene Park. Gifts will include hotel stays, a wardrobe makeover, a new grill, hats, CD’s, car washes, wine, T-shirts, autographed swag and more. Contributors include Detroit Lions; Vickie Winans; Dr. Kairi Horsley; House of Pure Vin; Henry the Hatter; Mr. Pop’s Detail Shop; Greektown Casino and Hotel; Robinson Furniture Store; Beltone Hearing Care; Dollar Tree Stores; Motown Museum; Buddy’s Pizza; ECS McDonalds; Xfinity; Hot Sam’s Clothing Store; Fit Society in Birmingham; Cicchini Custom Clothier; VIP haircuts by Walter; Mr.Alan’s; Atwater Brewery; T-Mobile; Harris & Altman Personal Injury Attorneys and American Cancer Society.

“The Right Productions team includes many great men who will spend their Father’s Day helping to salute other fathers. Just as mothers are rightfully celebrated in May, my sons and I wanted to celebrate dads in a big way, says Shahida Mausi, President of The Right Productions, Inc.

Andiamo’s in the Renaissance Center, returning as a Chene Park partner, is offering free dinner for Dads and shuttle service to the show. Call 313-567-6700 for details and reservations, which are required.

Dads and their loved ones are welcomed to purchase tickets at the Chene Park Box Office and through http://www.ticketmaster.com. Tickets are available starting at $19.*

