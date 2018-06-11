Drake adds second show to ‘Aubrey and Three Amigos Tour’ at Little Caears Arena

PLATINUM SELLING ARTIST DRAKE ADDS SECOND LITTLE CAESARS ARENA SHOW
TO “AUBREY AND THE THREE MIGOS TOUR” WITH SPECIAL GUESTS MIGOS, AUGUST 15
Tickets For the Newly Added Date Go On Sale Friday, June 15 at 12 p.m.
Platinum selling artist Drake is adding even more dates to his hotly anticipated “Aubrey and The Three Migos Tour” to include a second Little Caesars Arena show on Wednesday, August 15 at 7 p.m. The outing, featuring special guests and “Walk It Talk It” collaborators Migos, is bringing 11 more shows to cities across North America, including back-to-back Detroit performances on August 14 and 15.
Tickets (starting at $49.50) go on sale Friday, June 15 at 12 p.m. and can be purchased at 313Presents.com, LiveNation.com, Little Caesars Arena XFINITY box offices and Ticketmaster.com. To charge tickets by phone, call (800) 745-3000.
American Express® Card Members can purchase tickets for the newly added dates before the general public beginning Tuesday, June 12 at 12 p.m. local time through Thursday, June 14 at 10 p.m. local time.
Produced by Live Nation, Drake’s tour will launch following the release of his hit singles “God’s Plan” and “Nice For What,” and after the release of his upcoming fifth studio album Scorpion.
