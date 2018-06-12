House of racism: This Georgia church won’t even let black people in the door

One sanctuary in Georgia was in big trouble after being stuck in the sunken place. The Southern Baptist Convention expelled a house of worship in the city of Albany on Monday for closing its doors to African-American parishioners. This is #TryingToGoToChurchWhileBlack.
The Raleigh White Baptist Church had a “clear” pattern of “intentional discriminatory acts” targeting Black worshippers from New Seasons Church. Both churches previously shared building. In one March incident, a Black visitor with New Seasons was forced to use a nearby convenience store bathroom during Raleigh’s homecoming, the Tennessean reported.
The Black visitor, as well as other African-American congregation members of New Seasons, were also turned away from coming into the church during Raleigh’s homecoming event. The reason was clearly because they were Black.
“It was because of the color of their skin that they were turned away at the door,” Hans Wunch, director of missions for the Mallary Baptist Association in Georgia who unsuccessfully tried to mediate the relationship between Raliegh and New Seasons, told the Tennessean. “That was kind of the final straw.”
The Raleigh White Baptist Church had merged with New Seasons in June 2015, according to the Christian Index, the newspaper of the Georgia Baptist Mission Board.
With its racist acts, the Raleigh church felt the kick of the Mallary Baptist Association, which expelled them in April.
“The reason for this action involved the church’s un-Christian attitudes and acts toward another associational church. These attitudes and acts were racially-motivated,” the association said in an April 4 statement. “Thus they do not reflect the values and mission of the Mallary Baptist Association.”
It’s clear this church must have been singing songs of oppression.
With the Southern Baptist Convention expulsion, representatives from Raleigh White Baptist church “can no longer participate in the convention until it repents and takes steps to restore fellowship.” As for New Seasons, the church announced last month that it had merged with Radium Springs Baptist Church to create one multicultural congregation, according to a Facebook post.
SEE ALSO:
MAGA Tears: Brace Yourself For The Epic Buffoonery Of Dennis Rodman At Trump-Kim Jong Un Summit
In Memoriam: Notable Deaths In 2018
Scenes From The 2018 NBA Finals: Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Golden State Warriors
Scenes From The 2018 NBA Finals: Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Golden State Warriors
1. 2018 NBA Finals - Game OneSource:Getty 1 of 46
2. 2018 NBA Finals - Game OneSource:Getty 2 of 46
3. 2018 NBA Finals - Game OneSource:Getty 3 of 46
4. 2018 NBA Finals - Game OneSource:Getty 4 of 46
5. 2018 NBA Finals - Game OneSource:Getty 5 of 46
6. 2018 NBA Finals - Game OneSource:Getty 6 of 46
7. 2018 NBA Finals - Game OneSource:Getty 7 of 46
8. 2018 NBA Finals - Game OneSource:Getty 8 of 46
9. 2018 NBA Finals - Game OneSource:Getty 9 of 46
10. 2018 NBA Finals - Game OneSource:Getty 10 of 46
11. 2018 NBA Finals - Game OneSource:Getty 11 of 46
12. 2018 NBA Finals - Game OneSource:Getty 12 of 46
13. 2018 NBA Finals - Game OneSource:Getty 13 of 46
14. 2018 NBA Finals - Game OneSource:Getty 14 of 46
15. 2018 NBA Finals - Game OneSource:Getty 15 of 46
16. 2018 NBA Finals - Game OneSource:Getty 16 of 46
17. 2018 NBA Finals - Game OneSource:Getty 17 of 46
18. 2018 NBA Finals - Game OneSource:Getty 18 of 46
19. 2018 NBA Finals - Game OneSource:Getty 19 of 46
20. 2018 NBA Finals - Game OneSource:Getty 20 of 46
21. 2018 NBA Finals - Game OneSource:Getty 21 of 46
22. 2018 NBA Finals - Game OneSource:Getty 22 of 46
23. 2018 NBA Finals - Game OneSource:Getty 23 of 46
24. 2018 NBA Finals - Game OneSource:Getty 24 of 46
25. 2018 NBA Finals - Game OneSource:Getty 25 of 46
26. 2018 NBA Finals - Game OneSource:Getty 26 of 46
27. 2018 NBA Finals - Game OneSource:Getty 27 of 46
28. 2018 NBA Finals - Game OneSource:Getty 28 of 46
29. 2018 NBA Finals - Game OneSource:Getty 29 of 46
30. 2018 NBA Finals - Game OneSource:Getty 30 of 46
31. 2018 NBA Finals - Game OneSource:Getty 31 of 46
32. 2018 NBA Finals - Game OneSource:Getty 32 of 46
33. 2018 NBA Finals - Game OneSource:Getty 33 of 46
34. 2018 NBA Finals - Game OneSource:Getty 34 of 46
35. 2018 NBA Finals - Game OneSource:Getty 35 of 46
36. 2018 NBA Finals - Game OneSource:Getty 36 of 46
37. 2018 NBA Finals - Game OneSource:Getty 37 of 46
38. 2018 NBA Finals - Game OneSource:Getty 38 of 46
39. 2018 NBA Finals - Game OneSource:Getty 39 of 46
40. 2018 NBA Finals - Game OneSource:Getty 40 of 46
41. 2018 NBA Finals - Game OneSource:Getty 41 of 46
42. 2018 NBA Finals - Game OneSource:Getty 42 of 46
43. 2018 NBA Finals - Game OneSource:Getty 43 of 46
44. 2018 NBA Finals - Game OneSource:Getty 44 of 46
45. 2018 NBA Finals - Game OneSource:Getty 45 of 46
46. 2018 NBA Finals - Game OneSource:Getty 46 of 46
House of racism: This Georgia church won’t even let black people in the door was originally published on newsone.com