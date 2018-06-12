House of racism: This Georgia church won’t even let black people in the door

One sanctuary in Georgia was in big trouble after being stuck in the sunken place. The Southern Baptist Convention expelled a house of worship in the city of Albany on Monday for closing its doors to African-American parishioners. This is #TryingToGoToChurchWhileBlack.

The Raleigh White Baptist Church had a “clear” pattern of “intentional discriminatory acts” targeting Black worshippers from New Seasons Church. Both churches previously shared building. In one March incident, a Black visitor with New Seasons was forced to use a nearby convenience store bathroom during Raleigh’s homecoming, the Tennessean reported.

Raleigh White Baptist Church was expelled from the Southern Baptist Convention over charges of racism. https://t.co/BMT0PlaUVZ — Religion News Service (@RNS) June 12, 2018

The Black visitor, as well as other African-American congregation members of New Seasons, were also turned away from coming into the church during Raleigh’s homecoming event. The reason was clearly because they were Black.

“It was because of the color of their skin that they were turned away at the door,” Hans Wunch, director of missions for the Mallary Baptist Association in Georgia who unsuccessfully tried to mediate the relationship between Raliegh and New Seasons, told the Tennessean. “That was kind of the final straw.”

The Raleigh White Baptist Church had merged with New Seasons in June 2015, according to the Christian Index, the newspaper of the Georgia Baptist Mission Board.

With its racist acts, the Raleigh church felt the kick of the Mallary Baptist Association, which expelled them in April.

“The reason for this action involved the church’s un-Christian attitudes and acts toward another associational church. These attitudes and acts were racially-motivated,” the association said in an April 4 statement. “Thus they do not reflect the values and mission of the Mallary Baptist Association.”

It’s clear this church must have been singing songs of oppression.

With the Southern Baptist Convention expulsion, representatives from Raleigh White Baptist church “can no longer participate in the convention until it repents and takes steps to restore fellowship.” As for New Seasons, the church announced last month that it had merged with Radium Springs Baptist Church to create one multicultural congregation, according to a Facebook post.

SEE ALSO:

MAGA Tears: Brace Yourself For The Epic Buffoonery Of Dennis Rodman At Trump-Kim Jong Un Summit

In Memoriam: Notable Deaths In 2018

Scenes From The 2018 NBA Finals: Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Golden State Warriors 46 photos Launch gallery Scenes From The 2018 NBA Finals: Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Golden State Warriors 1. 2018 NBA Finals - Game One Source:Getty 1 of 46 2. 2018 NBA Finals - Game One Source:Getty 2 of 46 3. 2018 NBA Finals - Game One Source:Getty 3 of 46 4. 2018 NBA Finals - Game One Source:Getty 4 of 46 5. 2018 NBA Finals - Game One Source:Getty 5 of 46 6. 2018 NBA Finals - Game One Source:Getty 6 of 46 7. 2018 NBA Finals - Game One Source:Getty 7 of 46 8. 2018 NBA Finals - Game One Source:Getty 8 of 46 9. 2018 NBA Finals - Game One Source:Getty 9 of 46 10. 2018 NBA Finals - Game One Source:Getty 10 of 46 11. 2018 NBA Finals - Game One Source:Getty 11 of 46 12. 2018 NBA Finals - Game One Source:Getty 12 of 46 13. 2018 NBA Finals - Game One Source:Getty 13 of 46 14. 2018 NBA Finals - Game One Source:Getty 14 of 46 15. 2018 NBA Finals - Game One Source:Getty 15 of 46 16. 2018 NBA Finals - Game One Source:Getty 16 of 46 17. 2018 NBA Finals - Game One Source:Getty 17 of 46 18. 2018 NBA Finals - Game One Source:Getty 18 of 46 19. 2018 NBA Finals - Game One Source:Getty 19 of 46 20. 2018 NBA Finals - Game One Source:Getty 20 of 46 21. 2018 NBA Finals - Game One Source:Getty 21 of 46 22. 2018 NBA Finals - Game One Source:Getty 22 of 46 23. 2018 NBA Finals - Game One Source:Getty 23 of 46 24. 2018 NBA Finals - Game One Source:Getty 24 of 46 25. 2018 NBA Finals - Game One Source:Getty 25 of 46 26. 2018 NBA Finals - Game One Source:Getty 26 of 46 27. 2018 NBA Finals - Game One Source:Getty 27 of 46 28. 2018 NBA Finals - Game One Source:Getty 28 of 46 29. 2018 NBA Finals - Game One Source:Getty 29 of 46 30. 2018 NBA Finals - Game One Source:Getty 30 of 46 31. 2018 NBA Finals - Game One Source:Getty 31 of 46 32. 2018 NBA Finals - Game One Source:Getty 32 of 46 33. 2018 NBA Finals - Game One Source:Getty 33 of 46 34. 2018 NBA Finals - Game One Source:Getty 34 of 46 35. 2018 NBA Finals - Game One Source:Getty 35 of 46 36. 2018 NBA Finals - Game One Source:Getty 36 of 46 37. 2018 NBA Finals - Game One Source:Getty 37 of 46 38. 2018 NBA Finals - Game One Source:Getty 38 of 46 39. 2018 NBA Finals - Game One Source:Getty 39 of 46 40. 2018 NBA Finals - Game One Source:Getty 40 of 46 41. 2018 NBA Finals - Game One Source:Getty 41 of 46 42. 2018 NBA Finals - Game One Source:Getty 42 of 46 43. 2018 NBA Finals - Game One Source:Getty 43 of 46 44. 2018 NBA Finals - Game One Source:Getty 44 of 46 45. 2018 NBA Finals - Game One Source:Getty 45 of 46 46. 2018 NBA Finals - Game One Source:Getty 46 of 46 Skip ad Continue reading Scenes From The 2018 NBA Finals: Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Golden State Warriors Scenes From The 2018 NBA Finals: Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Golden State Warriors There was some blood, a whole lot of sweat and probably some tears during and following Game 1 of the 2018 NBA Finals, with the Cleveland Cavaliers meeting the Golden State Warriors for a fourth straight year to compete for league-wide supremacy in the form of a championship. Here are some scenes from Game 1’s overtime thriller, including the good, the bad and the ugly. Spoiler alert: Cleveland’s J.R. Smith dominated those last two categories.

House of racism: This Georgia church won’t even let black people in the door was originally published on newsone.com