Second Baptist Church hosts Vacation Bible School

It’s Vacation Bible School time! Second Baptist Church of Detroit Invites Families on a virtual Holy Land Adventure to “Rome: Paul and the Underground Church”

Second Baptist Church of Detroit on 441 Monroe St. in Detroit welcomes the community to join us for Vacation Bible School! A summer family event called “Rome: Paul and the Underground Church” will be hosted at the church from June 18-22, 2018 from 6-8:45pm each evening. Families step back in time at Rome, exploring the life of the apostle Paul and the underground church. Kids and adults participate in a memorable Bible-times marketplace, sing catchy songs, play teamwork-building games, dig in to Roman eats, and visit “Paul” while he’s under house arrest while they learn about God’s Word. Each day concludes at Extollo—a time of upbeat worship that gets everyone involved.

Vacation Bible School (VBS) is free for all attendees and dinner is served every night. We have classes for all ages pre-school through adults and everyone is welcome. Parking will be validated for attendees that park in the Atheneum Parking Garage. For more information, call the church office at 313-961-0920. Hope to see you there!

Also On The Michigan Chronicle: