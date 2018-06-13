Big Sean To Host First Annual D.O.N. Weekend (Detroit’s On Now)

It’s going down in the D, thanks to Big Sean and The Sean Anderson Foundation’s first annual “Detroit’s On Now” (D.O.N.) Weekend for Thursday, June 21st– Monday, June 25th. The weekend is a five-day celebration of music, fashion, and community with a mission to will uplift the neighborhood.

“I always love giving back to the city that gave me so much. I just want to start the summer off right and invite everybody in Detroit and the surrounding areas to come out and enjoy the festivities.”

Highlighted events will include:

The Motown Jam: Guests will enjoy an exclusive, once-in-a-lifetime experience at the historic Hitsville, U.S.A. where they will have the opportunity to mingle with Big Sean and Motown Alumni while enjoying delicious food and beverages. Attendees can stroll the Museum, visit the Gallery and peek into Studio A where there will be a live Jam Session. Space is limited and sponsorship packages are available in tiers of $1,000, $10,000 and $25,000.

Fashion Mogul Challenge, sponsored by Puma: Aspiring shoe and apparel designers will compete for $25,000 in prizes. Submissions are being accepted through June 11 at the D.O.N. website.

The Block Party (Open To The Public): A neighborhood cookout featuring three-on-three basketball tournament, live DJ, all-you-can-eat coney dogs and more! The party kicks off from noon-10 p.m., Ford Resource and Engagement Center Eastside, 15491 Maddelein, Detroit.

For more info about Motown Jam and sponsorships contact Paul Barker at pbarker@motownmuseum.org or 313-875-2264 (ext. 226). For info on D.O.N weekend visit www.donweekend.org

