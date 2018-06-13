Charles Wright Museum president and CEO, Juanita Moore to retire

Board appoints George Hamilton as Interim COO

The Board of Trustees of the Charles H. Wright Museum is announcing that Juanita Moore is retiring from The Wright effective July 1. The Board thanks Juanita for her dedicated service for the last 12 years where she has worked tirelessly and with enduring passion to bring nationally recognized exhibits and internationally known speakers to the Museum. “The Wright, like most non-profit institutions, has weathered a difficult business cycle over the last 10 years,” Board Chair Eric Peterson said. “We are very appreciative of Juanita’s efforts to lead The Wright through such turbulent times and are very excited about the possibilities of growth and expansion ahead of us,” Peterson said.

The Board of Trustees is also announcing the appointment of George Hamilton as Interim Chief Operating Officer (COO) effective June 8. George brings a wealth of knowledge and experience in operating complex organizations. He began his career with Dow Chemical in 1977 and progressed through increasing levels of responsibility leading national and global business units. George’s career culminated with representing Dow with the International Olympic Committee (IOC) during the London 2012 and Sochi 2014 Games resulting in Dow achieving a very successful and value added global partnership. We are excited to have George expand his responsibilities at The Wright.

A national search will be conducted for a new President and CEO. George’s leadership during the search will provide organizational stability and Juanita will be working closely with George through July 1 to effectuate a smooth organizational transition.

About The Wright Museum

The Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History was founded in 1965 and is located in the heart of Midtown Detroit’s Cultural Center. The Wright Museum opens minds and changes lives through the exploration and celebration of African American history and culture. | thewright.org

###

Also On The Michigan Chronicle: