Detroit Music Weekend Paradise Valley’s Stage Is Going To Be LIT!!!

Detroit Music Weekend brings together the fans and supporters of each participating artist, performing company, and organization. Collectively, this begins a new narrative that we are a unified Metropolitan region using the arts to create productive working relationships between the city and suburbs.

Celebrating some of Detroit’s favorites as well as up and coming artists, the Paradise Valley Stage is hosted right in the heart of Paradise Valley Park. Artist APLUS, Ideeyah, Charity, L’Renee and more will hit the stage starting at 2 p.m. on Saturday, June 16th. For a complete schedule and line up CLICK HERE.

