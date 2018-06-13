City.Life.Style.
Detroit’s Own Elijah J Debuts New Sound With “Release”

Elijah J, the former lead singer of the chart-topping group, Mindless Behavior, drops his long-awaited debut solo single, “Release” across all digital formats. This new single marks the beginning of the next chapter in the career of Elijah J.

Co-produced by Elijah himself with a guest verse by rapper Koi, “Release” is a hypnotic mid-tempo groove that will undoubtedly rock the sound systems of cars and clubs alike across the country just in time for the summer. The infectious track serves as the first single from his forthcoming I am Elijah J EP.

