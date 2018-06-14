Chrissy Teigen And John Legend Are Celebrating Trump’s Birthday In The Most Perfect Way

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen are two of the most charitable celebrities in the game, and they demonstrated that perfectly yet again today.

Today marks Donald Trump‘s 72nd birthday, and most of us have no plans to celebrate other than streaming YG‘s “FDT” a little more than usual. But as per usual, the Legend clan always knows the right thing to do, and they are doing their part in order to turn Trump’s birthday into a day of charity, love, and compassion.

In honor of the President’s 72nd birthday, Teigen, John, and their two children Luna and Miles each donated $72,000 to the ACLU, a non-profit organization committed to defending the rights of immigrants, criminal justice reform, and holding the Trump administration accountable.

Take a look at Chrissy’s Instagram post below:

happy birthday A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on Jun 14, 2018 at 10:36am PDT

Beautiful.

If you want to donate to the ACLU to, as Chrissy puts it, Make Trump’s Birthday Great Again, visit www.aclu.org/72.

