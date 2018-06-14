City Year Detroit honors AmeriCorps celebrates 2017-2018 school year success

-AmeriCorps members to be recognized for year of service to Detroit students at ceremony with friends, family & community leaders

-Garlin Gilchrist II to provide keynote address

On Thursday, June 14, City Year Detroit will pay tribute to its 71 AmeriCorps members who have dedicated the last year of their lives to advancing educational and personal outcomes for Detroit students at its annual Graduation Day event. At the ceremony, taking place at The Beacon at One Woodward, the 2017-2018 AmeriCorps member class will be acknowledged for its achievements and steadfast commitment to Detroit’s youth – which is exemplified by the thousands of collective hours members have spent throughout the year tutoring, mentoring and supporting students to enhance their academic performance and achievement. This event serves as the official close of the school year for City Year Detroit and an opportunity to showcase the impressive academic and behavioral results bolstered by the organization’s educational and mentor programming. This year’s keynote speaker is Garlin Gilchrist II, director of the Center for Social Media Responsibility at the University of Michigan School of Information.

WHEN/WHERE: Thursday, June 14, 2018| Refreshments: 5:30 p.m. Program: 6:00 p.m.

The Beacon, One Woodward (2 nd floor), Detroit, MI 48226

About City Year

In over 300 schools in 28 cities nationwide, City Year supports students, teachers and schools by providing the “people power” to effectively meet each student’s academic and social-emotional needs. Diverse teams of City Year AmeriCorps members serve full-time in schools alongside teachers, establishing developmental relationships with students and providing research-based interventions to help students and schools succeed. Our AmeriCorps members partner with teachers and principals to increase academic achievement and student engagement, while enabling schools to create learning environments that are responsive to students’ unique needs. Through direct support in the classroom, City Year AmeriCorps members bring additional capacity to help differentiate instruction and meet the needs of the whole class. At a school-wide level, City Year partners with administrators to provide whole school enrichment activities to improve climate and foster student engagement.

