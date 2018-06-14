Interfaith leaders call on Sen. Stabenow to stay strong, support food security

“Hungry for Justice: Protect SNAP” is an interfaith event about the importance of feeding the hungry

On Thursday June 14 at 10:00 AM, interfaith leaders from Detroit will gather to demonstrate the faith community’s support of the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) in Farm Bill negotiations. The faith leaders will call on Senator Debbie Stabenow, the ranking member of the Senate Committee on Agriculture, Nutrition, and Forestry, to stay strong in support of a bipartisan bill that protects and strengthens SNAP. The Senate released its draft of the Farm Bill on Friday, June 8.

Hungry for Justice Interfaith Press Conference

Rev. Dr. James Perkins, President, Progressive National Baptist Convention

Rabbi Ariana Silverman, Isaac Agree Downtown Synagogue

Rev. Paul Perez, The Michigan Conference of The United Methodist Church

Sister Karen Donahue, Sisters of Mercy

Rev. Dr. Steve Bland, Jr., Liberty Temple Baptist Church of Detroit

Rev. Gerald Cardwell, Michigan Faith in Action

Rev. Dr. Christian Adams, Hartford Memorial Baptist Church

When: 10:00 AM – Thursday June 14, 2018

Greater Christ Baptist Church

3544 Iroquois

Detroit, MI

The interfaith community is united in support of protecting the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) in ongoing Farm Bill negotiations. The faith leaders hope that Senator Stabenow will stay strong and hold together bipartisan negotiations so that the Senate doesn’t choose to act on a partisan proposal, such as the proposal by the House of Representatives.

