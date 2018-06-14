Meek Mill has become a poster child for the fight against mass incarceration since being released from jail in May.

With the public support of JAY-Z and New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft, Meek is speaking out about his experiences in the unjust criminal justice system.

Watch the viral clip below of Meek’s recent visit to The View, where he and his lawyer shared more details of his case and background.

"I was found guilty on all charges on something that I didn't do," @MeekMill shares his story of being arrested at 18, and later convicted, on gun and drug charges. "Same old story… If you get [accused] by a cop and you're a young black kid, you're found guilty." pic.twitter.com/BXXMbuqcbL — The View (@TheView) June 13, 2018

Meek Mill Tells “The View” About Being Beat By Police As A Teen “Same Thing That Happened To Rodney King” was originally published on globalgrind.com

