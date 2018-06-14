Home

Meek Mill Tells “The View” About Being Beat By Police As A Teen “Same Thing That Happened To Rodney King”

“I was found guilty on all charges on something that I didn’t even do.”

Leave a comment
Dex Osama and Meek Mill

Source: @DeenDCR / Dream Chasers

Meek Mill has become a poster child for the fight against mass incarceration since being released from jail in May.

With the public support of JAY-Z and New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft, Meek is speaking out about his experiences in the unjust criminal justice system.

Watch the viral clip below of Meek’s recent visit to The View, where he and his lawyer shared more details of his case and background.

Meek Mill Tells “The View” About Being Beat By Police As A Teen “Same Thing That Happened To Rodney King” was originally published on globalgrind.com

Also On The Michigan Chronicle:

Women of Excellence 2018!

100 photos Launch gallery

Women of Excellence 2018!

Continue reading Meek Mill Tells “The View” About Being Beat By Police As A Teen “Same Thing That Happened To Rodney King”

Women of Excellence 2018!

comments – add yours



 
Trending
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close