Southfield Parks and Recreation to host Summer in the City

The Southfield Parks & Recreation Department will host Summer in the City on Thursday, June 21 from 6-9 p.m. on the front lawn of the Southfield Municipal Campus, 26000 Evergreen Road.

This free, family-friendly event will celebrate the first day of summer with food trucks, activities for kids and a concert featuring R&B band, New World Soul. An assortment of the area’s best food trucks will be on-site at 6 p.m. with food available for purchase. Southfield Parks & Recreation’s Recreation on the Move will bring special games, activities and fun geared toward children ages five to thirteen from 7-9 p.m. New World Soul will take the stage at 7 p.m. and perform R&B favorites from Maze, Usher, Charlie Wilson, John Legend, Stevie Wonder, Michael Jackson, Prince and more.

Admission and parking are free. Please bring lawn chairs or blankets for seating. Refreshments will be available for purchase.

For more information, call the Southfield Parks & Recreation Department at (248) 796-4620.

