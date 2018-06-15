Detroit Wing Company to Open in MGM Grand Detroit Monday

GM Grand Detroit today announced a new location of the locally-based Detroit Wing Company will open Monday, June 18 at 11 a.m. in the city’s premiere hotel, gaming and entertainment destination.

The opening in the quick-serve Breeze Dining Court marks Detroit Wing Company’s third location in Southeast Michigan, and first in the city of Detroit. Based in Eastpointe, the critically acclaimed restaurant offers fresh, all-natural wings, homemade sides and 10 handcrafted sauces.

“We are excited to welcome Detroit Wing Company to MGM Grand Detroit and further our commitment to partnering with Michigan companies and supporting local businesses,” said Mike Neubecker, president and COO at MGM Grand Detroit. “Whether it’s The Roasted Bean Detroit or National Coney Island, we pride ourselves on offering a diverse, unique selection of dining options with local flavor, and Detroit Wing Company will continue to enhance that distinctly Detroit experience for our guests.”

The newest Detroit Wing Company restaurant menu features fresh, all-natural traditional wings, boneless wings and chicken tenders, as well as an array of homemade sides including mac and cheese, poutine and cornbread. In addition, guests can choose from 10 of Detroit Wing Company’s famous sauces, ranging from Honey BBQ and Buffalo to Creole Parmesan and Habanero Ranch.

“The opportunity to set up shop in the MGM Grand Detroit is a dream come true for the Detroit Wing Company family,” said Gus Malliaras, Detroit Wing Company’s owner. “We are beyond excited to bring our fresh wings, handmade sauces and sides to downtown Detroit.”

Since opening its doors in 2015, Detroit Wing Company has been named the best spot for wings in Michigan by Esquire and INSIDER, and was voted “Best Chicken Wings” in 2018 by the readers of HOUR Detroit Magazine. In addition to locations in Eastpointe, Chesterfield and the MGM Grand Detroit, the company plans to open locations in Southfield and Taylor later this year.

Detroit Wing Company will open daily at 11 a.m., serving lunch and dinner.

