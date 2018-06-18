OH IT’S LIT: Nas, Big Boi, A$AP Rocky, & More To Join Lauryn Hill On Her World Tour

This is gonna be absolutely incredible. Lauryn Hill is touring the world in the coming months in celebration of the 20th anniversary of her classic album, The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill. On Monday, the singer announced that she will be taking the stage with a completely STACKED roster of friends ad musicians, serving as opening acts during the tour’s North American leg.

Across 29 shows throughout both the United States and Canada kicking off in July, Hill is bringing more than 20 acts with her. A$AP Rocky will join the tour for two dates in Virginia, while Nas, who just recently toured with Lauryn last year, will join her once again for six more shows. Big Boi, De La Soul, Busta Rhymes, Talib Kweli, and more will also take the stage as openers. In more exciting news, Hill has also added a September 18 show at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, which will feature appearances from De La Soul and Dave Chappelle. Tickets for The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill World Tour are on sale now via Lauryn’s website, and those for her Los Angeles gig will go on sale on June 21. Check out a full list of dates and opening acts below: Lauryn Hill’s The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill World Tour 2018 North American Leg July 6: Virginia Beach, Va. – Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater — with A$AP Rocky, Jo Mersa Marley July 8: Bristow, Va. – Jiffy Lube Live — with A$AP Rocky, Jo Mersa Marley July 11: Boston – Blue Hills Bank Pavillion — with M.I.A., Busta Rhymes, Jo Mersa Marley July 13: Philadelphia – Festival Pier at Penn’s Landing — with M.I.A., Busta Rhymes, Tierra Whack, Jo Mersa Marley July 15: Wantagh, N.Y. – Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater — with M.I.A., Busta Rhymes, Jo Mersa Marley July 18: Toronto, O.N. – Budweiser Stage — with Santigold, Busta Rhymes, Dave East, Tierra Whack July 20: Detroit – Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill — with Santigold, Busta Rhymes, Dave East, Bambaata Marley July 25: Charlotte, N.C. – Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre — with Big Boi, Bambaata Marley, Raury July 26: Raleigh, N.C. – Red Hat Amphitheater — with Big Boi, Bambaata Marley, Raury July 29: St. Petersburg, Fla. – Al Lang Stadium — with Big Boi, Dave East, Bambaata Marley July 31: Miami – Bayfront Park Amphitheater — with Big Boi, De La Soul, Dave East, Bambaata Marley Aug. 2: Jacksonville, Fla. – Daily’s Place — with Big Boi, Dave East, Bambaata Marley Aug. 3: Atlanta – State Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park — with Big Boi, De La Soul, Victory Aug. 5: Nashville, Tenn. – Nashville Municipal Auditorium — with Big Boi, Dave East, Victory Aug. 8: Holmdel, N.J. – PNC Bank Arts Center — Nas, Santigold, Victory Sept. 7: Las Vegas – The Joint at Hard Rock Hotel Las Vegas — with Nas, Protoje, Iman Omari Sept. 9: San Diego – Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre at SDSU — with Kelela, Protoje, Iman Omari Sept. 12: Portland, Ore. – Veterans Memorial Coliseum — with Nas, Santigold, Iman Omari Sept. 14: Vancouver, B.C. – Deer Lake Park — with Santigold, De La Soul, Iman Omari Sept. 15: Seattle – ShoWare Center — with Santigold, De La Soul, Shabazz Palaces Sept. 18: Los Angeles – Hollywood Bowl — with Dave Chappelle, De La Soul Sept. 20: Mountain View, Calif. – Shoreline Amphitheatre — with Sza, De La Soul, Shabazz Palaces Sept. 22: Phoenix – Comerica Theatre — with Santigold, Mr. Eazi, Tierra Whack Sept. 24: Albuquerque, N.M. – Isleta Amphitheatre — with Nas, Talib Kweli, Tierra Whack Sept. 26: Denver – Red Rocks Amphitheatre — with Santigold, Talib Kweli, Shabazz Palaces Sept. 29: Sugar Land, Texas – Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land — with Patoranking, Shabazz Palaces Sept. 30: Dallas – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory — with Patoranking, Shabazz Palaces Oct. 3: New Orleans – UNO Lakefront Arena — with Nas, Patoranking, Shabazz Palaces Oct. 5: St. Louis – Chaifetz Arena — with Nas, Patoranking, Shabazz Palaces

