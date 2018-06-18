Startup Week invites Detroit area businesses to learn and grow at weeklong festival

Media and businesses of all kinds are invited to Techstars Startup Week Detroit , powered by Chase for Business , June 18 – 22, 2018. Over the course of five transformative days, Startup Week is taking over downtown and the neighborhoods to offer hundreds of learning opportunities, access to potential investors, and a strong network for businesses to learn from and grow with. Registration and attendance are completely free.

“Startup Week isn’t just for tech companies,” said Monica Wheat, Startup Week co-lead. “Restaurants, retail, service-based businesses and others will find value at Startup Week. This is where tech startups and place-based businesses convene for powerful results. The festival-like energy and atmosphere, combined with hundreds of learning opportunities, make it easy for businesses of all kinds to do great things at Startup Week.”

With hundreds of learning sessions, keynote speakers and networking events, how do you choose? Events are broken out into tracks by business type and stage and can be viewed at detroitstartupweek.com/schedule .

Highlights are below. Media and attendees should register at detroitstartupweek.com/register , or on-site at Chase Basecamp during the event.

WHEN IS STARTUP WEEK?

June 18 – 22, 2018

Events 8:00am – evening each day

GO HERE FIRST: Chase Basecamp

Monday – Friday all day

Grand Circus Park , under air-conditioned tents

Registration, co-working and free headshots

PARKING AND TRANSPORTATION: Read our blog post for helpful information.

EVENTS YOU DON’T WANT TO MISS

Here is a snapshot of must-see events for both the media and businesses:

MONDAY

Beyond Your Idea: Interactive Startup Strategy Workshop

10:00am – 11:00am | Aloft Detroit @ David Whitney Building, One Park Avenue, Detroit

Leaders from Accenture and Atwell, LLC will explore developing your startup strategy and plan.

Neighborhood programming at Grandmont Rosedale

1:00 – 4:00pm | 19120 Grand River Ave, Detroit

Design and economic resources for neighborhood businesses.

3 Key Startup Ingredients Detroit’s Ecosystem is Missing

4:00 – 6:00pm | WeWork Detroit – Merchant’s Row @ 1446 Woodward Ave, Detroit

Conversation around 3 key ingredients that Detroit’s startup ecosystem needs to explore. Panel members include leaders from Techonomy, Techstars Mobility, WeWork Labs and Duo Security. Enjoy drinks, appetizers, networking and panel discussion, presented by Techstars Mobility.

Opening celebration

5:00pm – 9:00pm | Chase Basecamp @ Grand Circus Park

TUESDAY

Keynote: Josh Luber, CEO, StockX

1:00 – 2:00pm | Chase Basecamp @ 1601 Woodward Ave, Detroit

Josh Luber will speak on the future of digital retail and how StockX has positioned itself as one of the fastest growing startups in Detroit, followed by a Q&A.

Keynote: Detroit Tech Talent Panel

2:00 – 3:00pm | Chase Basecamp @ 1601 Woodward Ave, Detroit

Teresa Wynn, Senior Vice President of Technology at Quicken Loans, will lead a panel discussion focused on the technology hiring and recruiting landscape in Detroit.

Retail Bootcamp Mini Workshop: The 4 P’s of Popping Up, a strategic approach

2:30 – 3:30pm | TechTown – Garage @ 440 Buroughs St., Detroit

Mary Aviles of Connect 4 and Sarah Donnelly of TechTown Detroit will help attendees create their own pop-up opportunities, including R&D, DIY merchandising audit, content creation and aftermath strategy.

Keynote: Marketing in the Age of Assistance

4:00 – 5:00pm | Chase Basecamp @ 1601 Woodward Ave, Detroit

Join Google’s Ashley Lepczyk to learn how the age of digital assistance is upon us and how to leverage it.

Power | Scale – Reverse Pitch Competition

6:00 – 9:00pm | Aloft Detroit @ David Whitney Building, One Park Avenue, Detroit

Powered by Comcast for Business and Invest Detroit Ventures, entrepreneurs will pitch business issues they are facing to a panel of experts for the chance to win mini-grants and mentorships.

WEDNESDAY

Defining Success as a Mompreneur

2:00 – 3:00pm | Chase Basecamp @ 1601 Woodward Ave, Detroit

A frank conversation on obtaining the tools to manage the stress that comes with building a business while maintaining a household and a family.

Cash Flow Forecasting

12:00pm – 2:00pm | Durfee Community Innovation Center @ 2470 Collingwood St, Detroit

All legal structures and business styles/stages are welcome. Learn about forecasting different types of revenue streams, associating costs, projecting personnel, expenses, and asset purchases.

Legal Office Hours (also held 9:00am Thursday)

1:00 – 4:00pm | Cadillac Café @ 1526 Broadway St, Detroit

Attorneys meet one-on-one with businesses to offer free advice on business legal issues.

Entre-SLAM: A Business Storytelling Competition

5:00 – 6:00pm | Aloft Detroit @ David Whitney Building, One Park Avenue, Detroit

A raucous afternoon of business storytelling where entrepreneurs will keep it real about how each has made it out of impossible situations.

Social Media Advice at #ChaseBizMobile (also held same time Thursday)

10:00am – 4:00pm | Chase Basecamp @ 1601 Woodward Ave, Detroit

Experienced consultants will provide 1:1 mini sessions on digital marketing and social media, in a 27-foot rolling advice center, to help businesses get established or grow their social media presence.

THURSDAY

Google for Small Businesses, hosted by Osborn Business Association

11:00am – 12:00pm | Ford Resource and Engagement Center @ 15491 Maddelein St, Detroit

Google digital coach Katrina Turnbow will help small businesses harness the power of Google.

The Credit Conundrum: How it Helps Your Access to Financing

11:00am – 12:00pm | Chase Basecamp @ 1601 Woodward Ave, Detroit

Learn different business financing options, the process for obtaining credit, and what credit products may be the most appropriate for a business.

Cannabis Compliance: What Can Your Business Do in the State of Michigan?

1:00 – 2:00pm | 20 Witherell St, Detroit

Q&A session on the law and structure in Michigan

*Keynote headliner: Marcus Lemonis from CNBC’s “The Profit”*

2:00 – 3:00pm | Aloft Detroit @ David Whitney Building, One Park Avenue, Detroit

Marcus Lemonis is a self-made business titan and serial entrepreneur. Marcus will share secrets of business success and productivity and take questions from attendees. Presented by Chase Ink®

B-roll recording only is allowed, no audio

Understanding Detroit’s Mobility Startup Ecosystem

3:00 – 4:00pm | WeWork Detroit – Merchant’s Row @ 1446 Woodward Ave, Detroit

As Detroit continues to establish its reputation as a hub for global mobility startups, entrepreneurs will discuss how to navigate and utilize the variety of services and opportunities available in the region.

Bourbon & Broadband – Rocket Fiber and Aerohive

5:30 – 8:00pm | The Scarab Club @ 217 Farnsworth St, Detroit

An insightful panel discussion on the intersection of connected infrastructure and the future of mobility.

Female Founders Strategies: How to Scale

6:00 – 8:00pm | Aloft Detroit @ David Whitney Building, One Park Avenue, Detroit

If Detroit is top 10 for female founders, why can’t our female-owned businesses scale? This is a first-hand look at the programming and techniques used by Brazen Detroit to help women grow businesses.

FRIDAY

Women’s Networking Breakfast & Female Founders Panel

9:00 – 11:00am | Aloft Detroit @ David Whitney Building, One Park Avenue, Detroit

Pamela Prince-Eason, President & CEO of the Women’s Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC), will moderate a panel of three women founders who will share their journey of entrepreneurship and lessons learned. The panel follows a free networking breakfast, provided by Chase Ink®.

Keynote: Startup Week Venture Capital Panel

1:00 – 2:00pm | Madison Building Auditorium @ 1555 Broadway St, Detroit

A conversation about startup growth with Adrian Fortino of Mercury Fund, Gabe Karp of Detroit Venture Partners and Greg Robinson of 4490 Venture.

Quicken Loans Detroit Demo Day

7:00 – 10:00pm | Detroit Music Hall @ 350 Madison St, Detroit

Close Startup Week 2018 with a bang! From over 500 applications, the best and brightest entrepreneurs have been chosen to pitch their company live, on stage at Quicken Loans Detroit Demo Day.

DAILY

Free headshots at Chase Basecamp

9:00am – 2:00pm daily | Chase Basecamp @ 1601 Woodward Ave, Detroit

Google office hours

10:00am – 3:00pm daily | Cadillac Café @ 1526 Broadway St. Detroit

Local Google experts will be available to consult one-on-one in person on how to get their businesses online, find the right digital advertising strategy and other assistance with Google products.

Co-working at Bamboo

9:00am – 5:00pm daily | Bamboo Detroit @ 1420 Washington Blvd, Detroit

Free co-working for Startup Week attendees (bring your Startup Week badge).

Crypto Café – Hack Night

3:00 – 5:00pm daily | WeWork Detroit @ 1001 Woodward Ave, Detroit

Detroit Blockchainers will provide clarity on blockchain technology, expanding our network, and providing the necessary support to move Detroit forward into a blockchain future.

Startup Week is powered by Chase for Business, made possible by hundreds of dedicated volunteers, and supported by a vast number of generous organizations, visible at detroitstartupweek.com/sponsors .

About Techstars Startup Week Detroit

Techstars Startup Week Detroit, happening June 18 – 22, 2018, is a weeklong celebration of the Detroit entrepreneurial community, offering completely free learning opportunities to business owners of all kinds. The event is volunteer lead and community driven, offering attendees access to hundreds of programs, influential keynote speakers, and funding opportunities. Businesses of every type and stage, from tech startups to long-standing place-based businesses, will come together over five days to build momentum and opportunity. Detroit Startup Week is powered by Chase for Business and made possible by many generous sponsors. To sponsor or register for the event, visit detroitstartupweek.com .

