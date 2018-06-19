GOP Candidate In Black Face ‘Dressed As A Rapper’ Blames Run-DMC

Hal Patton is a politician with more than 20 years of experience. He has held positions in the state of Illinois as a city council member, Madison County board member and, currently, he is the mayor of the town Edwardsville. He is also a GOP state senate candidate, and a ten-year-old photo has surfaced of him in blackface.

Patton was at a Halloween party and thought it would be a smart idea to dress in blackface. See below:

Patton released a ridiculous statement about the photo, “There was never any intention for it to be an act of racism or racial commentary. It was a rapper. At the time, Run-DMC and others were rappers. That was the look. I hate to say I regret a Halloween costume, in the sense it wasn’t meant to make a statement about anything in politics or anything in race relations or anything in that nature.” He continued, “I’ve certainly lived my life above board and with the best principles that you can. I have lots of friends from every race and every country — that is how I’ve always lived my life.”

While there have been many ridiculous apologies for racism over the years, this one has to be in the top five. Not only does he use the trite “I have Black friends line,” but he blames Run-DMC because “at the time” they were rappers. Run-DMC hasn’t released an album in 17 years. Any sane person would know wearing blackface to a Halloween party is idiotic and racist.

But this is the the Trump era, and blatant racism could win him the senate race.

