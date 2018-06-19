Marlon Wayans Told The Truth About Ben Carson And Conservatives Are Pissed

Photo by

National News
Home > National News

Marlon Wayans Told The Truth About Ben Carson And Conservatives Are Pissed

Truth hurts.

Leave a comment

Comedy is about truth-telling, and some conservatives are mad that Marlon Wayans told nothing but the truth about the destructive secretary of HUD, Ben Carson. In his NBC sitcom appropriately titled Marlon, his son poses for a photo shoot and the title “Funky Monkey” is superimposed on his shirt, a plot taken from the H&M controversy.

Marlon wants his son’s photo removed, but his son wants to be in the photo shoot because his friends told him he would be famous. Marlon says selling out is not worth fame, saying, “Okay, and that’s cool, son, but what do you wanna be famous for? I mean, do you wanna be a hero or a sellout? I mean, do you wanna be Dr. Martin Luther King or Dr. Ben Carson? Do you wanna be Rosa Parks or Omarosa? Do you wanna be Mrs. Dash or Stacey Dash?” See the video below:

See Also: Ben Carson Tells A Black Woman To Escape Poverty She Needs To Get Married

Obviously, conservatives flipped. See below:

The dullards at Breitbart wrote, “Wayans’ message seems clear: Any black person who thinks for themselves and may come to a conclusion that strays from the Democrat orthodoxy is someone to be demeaned, targeted for destruction, and someone whose very blackness is to be denied.”

Clearly, no one has a sense of humor or any context. Carson is not considered a sellout because he isn’t “Black” enough, he is considered a sellout because he is actively creating policies that will destroy marginalized Black and brown communities. Since January 1, Carson has blocked the Obama-era Small Area Fair Market Rent rule, which would give low-income people better access to schools and jobs. Trump and Carson want to start a 32-hour per week work requirement, which if you don’t complete means you could get kicked out of HUD housing —regardless of if little-to-no jobs exist in an area or if they pay a starvation wage.

This is also the same person who said low-income people are “too comfortable” in poverty.  Carson is not only a sellout to Black people, he is a sellout to poor people who struggle everyday to survive, like his single-mother.

Again, the truth hurts.

SEE ALSO:

Outrageous! Figurines Of White Cherub Crushing Head Of Black Angel Removed From Dollar Store

RIP: Combat Jack Dies At 48

Daughter Of Eric Garner Leads Protest March In Staten Island

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

24 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities we lost in 2017.

Marlon Wayans Told The Truth About Ben Carson And Conservatives Are Pissed was originally published on newsone.com

comments – add yours



 
Trending
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close