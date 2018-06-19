Department of Parks and Recreation/City of Ferndale

Location: Ferndale’s Kulich Community Center

Salary Range: $14.56 to $18.72

Exempt / Non-Exempt: Non-exempt

Employment Type: Full Time

PROGRAM SPECIALIST

The City of Ferndale is seeking a Program Specialist to be a leader in our Parks and Recreation department. The Program Specialist will plan, organize and coordinate a wide variety of senior, adult and youth parks and recreation programs; leagues, special interest programs, camps and events. This person will assist with park planning and improvements, and will perform related work as required. Candidates must have: a high school diploma, 6 months experience in customer service, program development, and some knowledge of the parks and recreation function. Equivalent related experience will be considered. 6 months of leadership experience is highly preferred. Medical, Dental, Vision, Life, FSA, and Retirement plans are available. For a full list of qualifications and to apply, go to https://www.ferndalemi.gov/jobs.

