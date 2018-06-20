DUO Restaurant Celebrates the 4th with National Food Days

DUO Restaurant celebrates Independence Day with a week full of fan favorites! Each item is celebrated as a National Food holiday on the dates listed with Independence Day preceding them. Our generous pours and patriotic portions make the perfect duo for summer. It’s the perfect place to unwind, network and have a great meal with friends. Duo’s ambiance and beautiful open patio create a gorgeous and inviting setting for the week’s events.

Starting Saturday, July 7th with happy hour pricing on that day’s National Food Day menu item.

Saturday, July 7 National Macaroni Day 2018 in the United States of America

Tuesday, July 10 National Pina Colada Day 2018 in the United States of America

Wednesday, July 11 National Mojito Day 2018 in the United States of America

Thursday, July 12 Happy Hour all night

Friday, July 13 National French Fry Day 2018 in the United States of America

Saturday, July 14 National Grand Marnier Day 2018 in the United States of America

There’s entertainment to enjoy at DUO as well. Every Tuesday through Saturday night, enjoy live bands and entertainment through the week, Karaoke every Wednesday night, and the old school sounds of 105.9’s DJ Gary Chandler on Thursday. House band, New World Soul performs every Friday night during our signature event, Cocktails and Conversation. Although every day at Duo is a celebration, help us celebrate a week of nationally recognized food or drink holidays.

Head Chef Antoinette “Chef Nette” Perry, adds to the DUO experience with generous plating of thoughtfully prepared dishes that emerge beautifully realized. For the professional gathering – after work will never be the same.

