A former nursing student by the name of Pang Ching-yu attacked her parents on Father’s Day and then took her own life. She committed the double murder-suicide in Hong Kong with a 30-centimeter knife and left a note, CNN reports.
Not only did her suicide note say she was bothered by her longterm struggle with eczema, she’d also reportedly gone online to blame her parents for the irritating skin condition. “People with eczema giving birth to kids are worse than poor people giving birth to kids,” the online post reads according to CNN. “If you’re poor, you can rely on your own hard work. With eczema, sorry, you have to suffer (your whole life) with no change.”
The site continues, “Pang had earlier written in the forum that she suffered side effects from steroids that she was using to treat the condition, which made her skin uncomfortable. She added that having the condition meant “there’s nothing you can do except to wait and die,” and that her “social life (was) all gone.”
Police are continuing their investigation into the death of Pang Ching-yu and her parents. We are keeping their loved ones in our prayers at this time.
Dad Goals: These Celebrities Had The Most Lit Father's Day
Dad Goals: These Celebrities Had The Most Lit Father's Day
1. Will Smith is naturally lit with his kids1 of 13
2. Three generations of Harts2 of 13
3. Parenthood won't make Cardi & Offset turn down3 of 13
4. We see you Idris!4 of 13
5. Weezy throwback5 of 13
6. A Father's Day with DJ Khaled is of course...extravagant6 of 13
7. Mahershala Ali is #DadGoals7 of 13
8. House of Diddy8 of 13
9. John Legend for the win9 of 13
10. Yara Shahidi shows love to her pops10 of 13
11. John Boyega's dad looking iconic11 of 13
12. From husband to father — Gabrielle Union bridges the gap12 of 13
13. A touching message from The Rock13 of 13
Young Woman Murders Parents, Commits Suicide Because Of Struggle With Eczema was originally published on globalgrind.com