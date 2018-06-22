Local chefs bring unique food perspectives and flavors to United Way 6th annual block parties

The organization’s annual community events are aimed at elevating awareness of 700 plus Meet Up and Eat Up partner sites offering free meals to children across the tri-counties all summer long.

United Way for Southeastern Michigan is hosting free block parties for the community as a way to broaden families’ awareness of the annual free summer meals program for children ages 19 and younger — Meet Up and Eat Up.

Each summer, United Way partners administer the Meet Up and Eat Up program across Macomb, Oakland and Wayne Counties. More than 7 million meals have been served to children since the organization’s involvement in 2012, better ensuring no child goes hungry when school breaks for the summer.

United Way for Southeastern Michigan is working to elevate the importance of access to good food in the community with culinary experts at this year’s community block parties. Organized annually by United Way since 2012, block parties serve to heighten community awareness of the free summer meals program. This year, local chefs will also present their take on easy delicious recipes with easily-accessible and healthy ingredients.

WHEN: Friday, June 22, 2018

1:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.

(This is the first block party for 2018. Visit the United Way website for more information)

WHERE: Parkman Library

1766 Oakman Blvd.

Detroit, MI 48238

*For a Meet Up and Eat Up site near you, text “FOOD” to 877-877 or dial 2-1-1

