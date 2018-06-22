Young Creators Summer Camp exposes Detroit youth to the lens of Photography

Young Creators Summer Photography Camp is back and offering the metro Detroit area a camp that focuses on the creativity and inspiration for young people. Camp begins July 9 – 13, 2018, from 9:30am to 4pm and is open to youth ages 11 – 18 years old. The program includes light snacks, walking field trips to local historical sites and lots of hands on practice while exploring the campuses of the Detroit Institute of Arts, College for Creative Studies, and more.

The camp, now in its third year, was designed by Detroit native and Photographer Tiarra “Sacred” Overstreet-Amos to empower youth with tools to enhance their photography skills. “The purpose of this camp is to enrich young creative minds by giving them a hands on space to create and advance their skills,” said Sacred. Campers will learn how to take operate their camera using manual adjustments including aperture, shutter speed, ISO, exposure, white balance, posing, and composition. Children will also be exposed to the inspirational artwork of past and present photographers. “Photography is about capturing details, light, and moments and solidifying those precious moments in time. It is an art that over time can be developed into a career,” said Sacred.

The program is sponsored by Moon Reflections Photography, The International Institute of Metropolitan Detroit, and The Yunion.

For more information about the Young Creators Summer Photography Camp visit, http://www.moonreflectionsphotography.com/camp/ or contact Sacred at info@moonreflectionsphotography.com or 248-834-3377

Also On The Michigan Chronicle: