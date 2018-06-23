OMG: Priest Goes Rogue When He Slaps A Crying Baby In Viral Video

A French priest straight up lost it when he was confronted with a crying baby during a baptism.

In a video that was posted to YouTube on Wednesday, the priest first seems to comfort the infant to no effect. Then the priest grabs the baby’s face right before slapping him.

And I’m not talking a cutesy slap.

It was a slap big enough to cause shock. “Calm down,” the priest can be heard saying in the video, according to WTHR.

The family was NOT here for it. Check out the video below, which has already gotten over 2 million views.

Whatever spirit took over that priest, we don’t want none of that.

