Los Angeles is lit for the 2018 BET Awards, but local legend Nipsey Hussle had to cool one man off with a five-finger-special in the parking lot.

Neighborhood Nip is scene in the viral video below slapping the unidentifiable man before being restrained.

Damn why Nipsey slapped dude mad hard lmao pic.twitter.com/GhXmtCPXJ0 — 🇪🇨 J.A.M.🇪🇨 (@MrAcosta89) June 24, 2018

Nipsey Hussle Slaps Man After Parking Dispute At BET Awards was originally published on globalgrind.com

