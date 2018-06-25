First African American Westland City Councilwoman sworn in as Wayne County Reserve Sheriff

The first Westland, Mich. African American city councilwoman is swearing in as a Wayne county reserve sheriff this Wednesday at 4747 Woodward Avenue, Detroit MI 48201 at 2:30 p.m. The first Westland, Mich. African American city councilwoman is swearing in as a Wayne county reserve sheriff this Wednesday atat 2:30 p.m.

Tasha Green has received wide press for being the first African American woman elected to city council in Westland, which is more than 80% white. Green said she’s taking this step because she wants to further bridge the gap between the community and police, in addition to wanting to assist law enforcement in their efforts to protect and serve.

“Public safety is very important. It’s the first issue I championed in the political arena,” said Green. “I successfully advocated for the installation of street lights after several petty crimes, break ins and a physical assault occurred in my neighborhood. Now, in addition to my work on council, this is a way for me to continue to keep our communities safe.”

When asked how she would be able to manage so many duties at once Green said, “By the grace of God.”

“I want to help be a part of the solution. That takes hard work, and it takes participation. This is one more door God has opened up where I can help citizens in our community,” said Green.

Tasha Green is a Westland city councilwoman, CEO of Green Titan Management llc, a licensed real estate broker and a devoted mother.

