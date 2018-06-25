Tommy Hearns honored with Spirit of Detroit Award by unanimous decision

Detroit has produced some of the greatest boxers the world has ever seen in the ring: Joe Louis, Sugar Ray Robinson, Emanuel Steward, and Thomas “The Hitman” Hearns, just to name a few. Hearns was honored with the Spirit of Detroit Award at Councilwoman President Pro Tempore Mary Sheffield’s ‘Occupy the Corner’ initiative June 22. The Spirit of Detroit Award was created to honor a person, event or organization for an outstanding achievement or service to the citizens of Detroit.

“We are in the presence of a legend,” said Sheffield. “We want to pause today to recognize Tommy Hearns for 25 years of commitment and advocacy to the city of Detroit. On behalf of the city of Detroit and all the City Council members, we want to present to him the Spirit of Detroit Award because he truly represents the spirit of Detroiters. This man does so much for the city by giving back, so today we want to honor him and his legacy.”

Hearns was born near the Memphis, Tennessee area and moved to Detroit in 1963 with his family. He began his boxing career at the famed Kronk Boxing Gym in Detroit, under the tutelage of renowned trainer Emanuel Steward. He won seven world titles in five weight classes during his pro career, with a professional record of 61-5-1. His famous brawl with Marvin Hagler in 1985 was deemed “The War.” Hearns lost the fight by TKO in the third round. His best win came against Roberto Duran in 1984. He was named Ring Magazine fighter of the year in 1980 and 1984.

“I want to thank you people for this award and I love you,” Hearns said. “Without your love and support, I wouldn’t be able to be as successful as I have in this world. I have been successful because Detroit has supported me. So, thank you Detroit and plenty of love.”

Hearns still lives in metro Detroit and is a fixture around the city. He also serves as a Reserve Police Officer with the Detroit Police Department. In 2017, the city of Detroit named a stretch of McGraw across from the old Kronk Gym, Thomas “Hitman” Hearns Avenue, in honor of the legendary Detroiter and fighter.

“It’s great to see Tommy honored for his life accomplishments inside and outside the boxing ring,” said Gary Mitchell, who was in attendance at the Occupy the Corner event. “I’m 45 and I grew up watching him box. Most of the people out here may not remember that, but I do. Tommy can be seen anywhere around the city and on the Detroit sports scene and we should appreciate his presence while we can.”

