Civility? Trump Attacks Maxine Waters – Again

Trump is attacking Maxine Waters on Twitter again.

The news cycle moves so fast that it may be hard to remember how the latest incarnation of Trump going after Maxine Waters began. Flash back to June 22, which feels like months ago, when White House press secretary Sarah Sanders was asked to leave Red Hen restaurant in Lexington, Virginia by the owner. Sanders whined on Twitter, and conservatives acted as if she was the white Rosa Parks.

Waters encouraged people to protest the fascists in the Trump administration, directly reacting to those who are tearing parents away from children at the border, saying, “Let’s make sure we show up wherever we have to show up. If you see anybody from that cabinet in a restaurant, in a department store, at a gasoline station, you get out and you create a crowd, and you push back on them, and you tell them they’re not welcome anymore, anywhere!”

Trump, who is supposed to be the example of going high because he is president, called her “an extraordinarily low IQ person” and, in what many perceived to be a threat, he wrote on Twitter, “Be careful what you wish for Max!”

Hypocritical Republicans like Paul Ryan demanded that Waters apologize, ignoring that his president has outwardly and clearly called for violence. Watch just a handful of moments of Trump calling for violence below:

Trump isn’t done. Bright and early this morning, he had Maxine Waters on his mind, writing on Twitter, “Congratulations to Maxine Waters, whose crazy rants have made her, together with Nancy Pelosi, the unhinged FACE of the Democrat Party. Together, they will Make America Weak Again! But have no fear, America is now stronger than ever before, and I’m not going anywhere!” The “I’m not going anywhere!” line is exactly what a dictator would say. See below:

Congratulations to Maxine Waters, whose crazy rants have made her, together with Nancy Pelosi, the unhinged FACE of the Democrat Party. Together, they will Make America Weak Again! But have no fear, America is now stronger than ever before, and I’m not going anywhere! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 27, 2018

Thankfully, the Congressional Black Caucus is defending Waters. Chairman of the CBC Congressman Cedric Richmond said in a statement, “In exercising her constitutional right to freedom of speech at a recent rally, Congresswoman Waters did not, as she has made clear, encourage violence, like President Trump has been doing since the election. She, instead, encouraged Americans to exercise their constitutional rights to freedom of speech and peaceful assembly by letting President Trump and members of his Administration know that separating young immigrant children from their parents is not who we are as a country.”

He continued, “We cannot forget that President Trump, as a candidate, encouraged his supporters to beat up his detractors at rallies, and, as president, morally equated white supremacists with anti-racist activists and encouraged police officers to beat up suspects. In fact, almost every day President Trump says something that makes this country more dangerous for people who look like Congresswoman Waters and other minorities. Where is the national conversation on civility in these moments?”

The national conversation is difficult to have because it is so rooted in double standards and allowing the president to have deplorable behavior—yet when anyone fights back, they are “un-American.”

