Clean Slate Expungement Fair assists Detroiters in first step toward getting a job

There are thousands of convicted felons in Detroit who are not eligible for employment or housing. Mayor Mike Duggan’s Office of Workforce Development and Detroit Employment Solutions Corporation are hosting Project Clean Slate, where Detroiters can get their nonviolent criminal backgrounds expunged. It is the first step toward them getting a clean record and the ability to get a job. The fair will be held Saturday June 30 from 10-3 p.m. at the Wayne County Community College District Downtown Campus (1001 West Fort Street).

Forty lawyers & law students have been recruited to provide free representation for individuals with non-violent criminal backgrounds. Residents should bring their photo ID. Full program details can be found at www.detroitmi.gov/projectcleanslate.

“Prior criminal records, even for minor offenses, represent a major barrier to employment for thousands of Detroiters,” said Mayor Mike Duggan. “With Detroit’s economy growing, we want every resident who wants to work to have that opportunity. Project Clean Slate was created to help eligible people through the expungement process and get connected with potential employment opportunities.”

At the fair, resources will be available to help Detroiters prepare an application for record expungement, get connected with an attorney that can help you through the process, find information about jobs available to individuals with criminal backgrounds, get connected to training programs that are background friendly, meet background friendly employers, and learn about Driver Responsibility Fees.

Project Clean Slate eligibility requirements:

Project Clean Slate is open to City of Detroit residents.

No more than one felony conviction.

No more than two misdemeanor convictions.

No traffic offenses, such as operating while intoxicated.

Must be at least five years since date of conviction, release from incarceration or discharge of probation or parole, whichever occurred last.

Please note that a conviction that was deferred or dismissed due to successful completion of a program will count as a misdemeanor.

When it was first created, Project Clean Slate conducted two large expungement fairs per year at convenient locations throughout the city. To reach more residents in need of these services, Project Clean Slate now offers four fairs a year and will provide the same services on a weekly basis at locations around the city. Starting July 5th, Project Clean Slate services will be available at Detroit at Work Career Centers every Thursday on a rotating basis at the following locations:

1st Thursday of month – Northwest Activity Center – 18100 Meyers (Lodge Freeway/ Meyers).

2nd and 4th Thursday of month – Samaritan Center – 5555 Conner (I-94/Conner).

3rd Thursday of month – SER Metro – 9301 Michigan Ave. (Michigan Avenue/Wyoming).

