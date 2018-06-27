Detroit Burger Week – July 30-August 5

Suns out, buns out — burger buns that is! Detroit Burger Week presented by the Michigan Beef Council, is taking over the greater Detroit Area! During the week of July 30, some of the most mouthwatering burger hot spots in the city including Basement Burger Bar, Wahlburgers and HopCat, will be serving up $5 specialty burgers. Suns out, buns out — burger buns that is! Detroit Burger Week presented by the Michigan Beef Council, is taking over the greater Detroit Area! During the week of July 30, some of the most mouthwatering burger hot spots in the city including Basement Burger Bar, Wahlburgers and HopCat, will be serving up $5 specialty burgers.

More than 30 locations are participating this year, offering burger enthusiasts and explorers plenty of time and options to navigate through Detroit on full stomachs. Navigate your way through the city with our official Detroit Burger Week Passport – available at participating burger week locations – grab four or more stamps while you’re out trying the delicious burgers, drop it off, and be entered to win an ultimate grill-out party, courtesy of the Michigan Beef Council.

Event Info:

July 30-August 5, $5 burgers

Age: This is an all ages event. Some locations may be 21+

Burger Passports: Collect four or more stamps to be entered for a grand prize drawing

Social media promotion: Follow @DetroitBurgerWeek

More information about the event: BurgerWeekDTown.com

For a full list of participating restaurants: https://bit.ly/2tcjOFV

