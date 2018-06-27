GLOW Ya Body with CREAM Blends

Ahhh, Summertime aka Body Season. Yes, Summer is officially here, and now it’s all things Body Goals and Glows. Tis the season of sundresses and shorts, but sporting your latest A-line with dull, dry skin, is a DGirl no-no. No worries, we got you!!! We sat down with our favorite skin expert Yolanda Williams of CREAM Blends to find out the deets and all things soft skin:

City.Life.Style: What is Cream Blends?

Yolanda Williams: Cream Blends is a skincare brand that was started in 2013 by myself and my husband Rick Williams. We pride ourselves on creating quality products that not only smell great but feel amazing and are gentle on your skin.

CLS: What was the inspiration for the business?

Williams: We are an entrepreneurship family and have been since we both graduated from Oakland University. Rick is the co-founder of Burn Rubber Sneaker Boutique in Royal Oak, and we also run DISTINCT LIFE which is our Branding/Creative Agency. The inspiration has always been about freedom and creating the opportunities that we want.

CLS: What do you contribute to your success?

Williams: God and persistence. We have a strong spiritual faith and the only way we have not given up already is through God.

We are storytellers and when the story is not relaying the message you want, you shift direction and change the story.

With Cream Blends, we created a product that our customers love and without loyal customers, all we would have is a great product, but with our customers consistently coming back every month we have a strong, viable business.

Top 5 Body Glow Tips by CREAM Blends:

Drinks lots of water, it is difficult to fix dry skin if you are dehydrated.

Moisturize when skin is damp. Do not dry your skin all the way when you get out of the shower or bath, leave some moisture and moisturize when your pores are open.

Exfoliate!! Exfoliate to get rid of dead skin so that your moisturizer can actually penetrate through to the lower levels.

Check for food allergies. Sometimes the products aren’t working like they should due to an allergic reaction to certain ingredients or foods

Don’t stress!

Get Me Bodied with CREAM Blends in store at 202 W. 4th Street, Royal Oak or connect with them online @ www.creamblends.com and on IG @creamblends

