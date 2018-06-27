Salute to the Graduates  

Overcoming and Rising

Graduation! This season marks an exciting time of accomplishment, pride, celebration and expectation for many families.

The pursuit of higher education is especially valued by families of color who have pursued schooling as a ladder up and into success, whether through a trade or university.

This month, the “One Year in the Life” project profiles three Detroiters from the focus communities in the Neighbors special of the Michigan Chronicle. One of the graduates featured completed high school with honors; another is successfully working in her field after completing a mechanics program at Focus: HOPE, and the third plans to help improve life in the neighborhood he grew up in, not far from the University of Detroit Mercy, where he earned a master’s degree.

We congratulate and celebrate them as well.

