Summer Chic Cocktails By Perfect 10

Summer means day parties, backyard bar-b-ques and chilling on the sundeck at sunset. All of these are the perfect backdrop for some posh libations and the Perfect 10 Mobile Mixology has some mouth-watering answers:

Pink Velvet

This floral based cocktail is a Summer’s delight. It’s the perfect combination of elderflower, hibiscus and citrus, topped with an egg white to enhance a velvety smooth finish.

Ingredients

2 oz of Vodka

1 oz of Elderflower Liqueur

1 oz of Hibiscus Flower Simple Syrup

1 oz of Triple Sec

¼ oz of Lemon Juice

1 Egg White

Instructions

For the hibiscus simple syrup, add 1 tbsp of dried hibiscus leaves to 1 cup of extremely hot water. Allow to seep for 5 minutes. Add 1 cup of sugar and stir until dissolved. Let cool, strain the leaves and store in an air tight container (a mason jar works) in the fridge for up to 2 weeks. Add all ingredients to a cocktail shaker – leaving out the ice – dry shake for 15 seconds. Now add ice to the cocktail shaker with the ingredients and shake vigorously for 15 seconds. Double strain into a martini or coupe glass and garnish with additional dried hibiscus leaves or a lemon slice.

The Firecracker

Love reminiscing? Then this cocktail will take you back to those hot Summer days when the only thing that satisfied you was a Bomb Pop.

Ingredients

2 oz of Blanco Tequila

¾ oz of Triple Sec

¼ oz of Blue Curacao

½ oz of Grenadine

Instructions

In a tall glass, coat the bottom with grenadine and add crushed ice. In a cocktail shaker filled with ice, add the remaining ingredients and shake for 10 seconds. Strain into tall glass and accent with a straw to enjoy all of the flavors at one time

Summer in the “D”

This sangria is the perfect mixture of fruit and rose’ to create one of Summer’s most delicious simple pleasures. Be sure to share with friends, there is enough to go around.

Ingredients

1 bottle of Rose’ Wine

½ cup of Whiskey

¼ cup of Triple Sec

1/3 cup of sugar

2 Nectarines, sliced

2 cups of Strawberries, sliced

2 Oranges, sliced

Instructions

Thoroughly wash the fruit. Slice the nectarines into thin small wedges, slice the oranges into whole circles, then hull the strawberries and slice. Place all of the fruit, reserving about ¼ for garnish, into a large pitcher. Add the whiskey and triple sec. Stir in the sugar until it completely dissolves and chill the mixture for about an hour, occasionally stirring the fruit. Add the bottle of rose’ to the mixture and stir to combine. Serve immediately and garnish with reserved fruit.

**2 cups of ginger ale can be added to the mixture to create a fizz if desired.

