Congressman Dan Kildee to speak at My Brother’s Keeper event in Flint

Congressman Dan Kildee (MI-05) will speak at the My Brother’s Keeper event tomorrow, Thursday, June 28, 2018, at 6 p.m. ET in Flint. During his remarks, Congressman Kildee will speak on expanding opportunities for youth in the community and highlight the work the My Brother’s Keeper initiative does for boys and young men of color in Flint.

President Barack Obama launched the My Brother’s Keeper initiative in February 2014 to ensure that all youth, including boys and young men of color, have the opportunity to improve their life outcomes and overcome barriers to success. In September 2014, the city of Flint was one of the first communities to accept the White House My Brother’s Keeper Challenge: a call to action for community members and leaders to coordinate their efforts, identify effective strategies, and work together towards the shared goal of improving the lives of young people.

WHO: Congressman Dan Kildee

WHAT: Remarks at My Brother’s Keeper Event

WHEN: Tomorrow, Thursday, June 28, 2018, 6 p.m. ET

WHERE: Mott Community College – Regional Technology Center Auditorium, 1401 East Court St., Flint 48503

RSVP: Media interested in attending must RSVP to Robyn Bryan by email atRobyn.Bryan@mail.house.gov or by telephone at 202-256-6655.

