Open Streets Detroit expands to Rouge Park

In partnership with Open Streets Detroit and Friends of Rouge Park, the City of Detroit today announced the first-ever expansion of Open Streets programming to Rouge Park, taking place Saturday, July 21 from 1 – 5 p.m. Now in its third year, Open Streets Detroit allows participants to enjoy fun activities with the closing of streets around the park.

“What Open Streets Detroit has done in the southwest Detroit and Corktown neighborhoods was so fantastic, we wanted to duplicate the experience in different parts of the city where each neighborhood has its own unique personality,” said Brad Dick, Deputy Chief Services and Infrastructure Of ficer. “Having it in Rouge Park gives it a twist where people are able to enjoy great family activities within a park setting.”

Open Streets Detroit : Rouge Park will temporarily turn three miles of road in Detroit ’s Rouge Park into a safe, open and car-free zone for local families and community members to run, bike, skate, shop and play together, with the route making a three-mile loop inside the park along Spinoza, Outer, and Rouge Park drives.

Rouge Park is the largest park in the city covering 1,184 acres. The park boasts two outdoor Olympic-sized swimming pools, an event center, campgrounds, a full golf course and driving range.

“Since launching Open Streets Detroit in 2016, our vision has been to work with other Detroit neighborhoods to re-envision new possibilities for city streets and public spaces through Open Streets programming,” said Lisa Nuszkowski, project lead for Open Streets Detroit . “We are currently seeking program partners to activate Rouge Park with a wide range of activities focused on physical activity, health and wellness, appreciation of nature, and arts and culture.”

A Call for Program Partners

In addition to walking, biking, and running along the route, participants will have the opportunity to take part in free activities and programming. Open Streets Detroit is seeking program partners who can create family-friendly, participatory activities focused on physical activity, health and wellness, appreciation of nature, and arts and culture. Applicants are encouraged to submit programming ideas that are participatory and engaging for people of all ages, backgrounds and abilities. Applications are available online at http://openstreetsdet.org/program-partners/ and are due on June 29.

Open Streets Detroit was launched in 2016 as part of an international movement to open city streets to encourage healthy activities and foster increased interaction between neighborhood businesses and residents. During its first two years, Open Streets Detroit attracted more than 25,000 participants from Detroit and throughout the region.

For more information on Open Streets Detroit , visit openstreetsdet.org , or follow Open Streets Detroit on Facebook , Instagram and Twitter .

