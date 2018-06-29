Home

Courting The King: These Five Teams Have The Best Chances Of Getting LeBron James

“The Decision Part 3” is coming soon, so where will Bron take his talents next?

LeBron James will be a free agent this summer, after declining his $35.6 million player option with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

James is now free to join any team he likes, and pretty much every franchise in the league has tried to put their bid in.

Four days ago, the Vegas odds had the Los Angeles Lakers as the favorites, with the Cavs, Rockets, 76ers and Celtics rounding out the top five.

Keep clicking for some of the best social media pitches aimed at Bron so far.

