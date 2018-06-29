First Ever IHOP-Applebee’s Restaurant Opens In Detroit

Located inside the Millender Center across from the Renaissance Center, the 11,939-square-foot co-branded Applebee’s Grill and Bar/IHOP concept is the only one of its kind that is unique to the Detroit market and features current and progressive design, fulfilling a multi-dimensional purpose for serving many guests, including hotel patrons, the morning business community, lunch and after work crowds, group outings and families.

The 300-seat restaurant will feature several guest-favorite menu items from both Applebee’s and IHOP, including Original Buttermilk Pancakes, French Toast, Oriental Chicken Salad, Quesadilla Burger, Fiesta Lime Chicken and Applebee’s Riblets, along with a barista coffee bar. The Applebee’s/IHOP co-branded restaurant has created 120 jobs for local residents.

