Saxophonist and Composer Boney James’ HONESTLY Continues to Dominate Billboard Charts

Genre-blurring artist Boney James continues to make waves with his latest album,Honestly. The four-time GRAMMY Award nominee and multi-platinum musician’s 16th release dominated the #1 spot on the Billboard Contemporary Jazz Chart for four weeks. The record is currently #4 after thirty-nine straight weeks on the chart.

In addition to topping the Billboard Jazz Albums Charts, Honestly also was a career high Billboard Current Albums Chart debut for James landing at #22, a rare feat for an instrumentalist.

The album is also having great success at Radio with the Top 20 Urban AC crossover title track “Honestly” featuring Avery Sunshine and two #1 singles at Smooth AC and Smooth Jazz, “Tick Tock” and “On The Prowl”. The third instrumental single “Up All Night” will impact radio on July 2nd.

James has also announced the first onsales of his 2018 Honestly Tour dates, including headlining performances at Detroit’s Chene Park, Capital Jazz Fest and the iconic Hollywood Bowl. Additional shows will be announced in the coming weeks.

Honestly followed futuresoul, James’ 2015 release, which spent 11 weeks at #1 on the Billboard Contemporary Jazz Chart. The new album marks his 25th anniversary as a solo artist.

Over the years, James has racked up sales of more than three million records, four RIAA gold albums, four GRAMMY nominations, a Soul Train Award, nominations for two NAACP Image Awards and now 11 CDs atop Billboard’s Contemporary Jazz Albums chart. In 2009, Billboard named him one of the top three Contemporary Jazz Artists of the Decade along with Kenny G and Norah Jones.

With Honestly, as with futuresoul and the GRAMMY-nominated The Beat before it, James is making some of the most stellar, wholly realized music of his career. “I’ve just grown up, personally and musically,” he says. “We are living in interesting times. The one thing I can do with the skills that I have is to make music that evokes feelings. I’m doing what I can to try and make the world a more pleasant place.”

Boney James will be performing at Chene Park in Detroit on Wednesday, July 18th. For more information or to purchase tickets, please visit CheneParkDetroit.com

