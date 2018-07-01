DDOT and MoGo partner to offer improved mobility connections through bus and bike share

DDOT and MoGo are working together to provide DDOT customers with free bike sharing passes

MoGo passes will only be available at DDOT Main Office, Rosa Parks Transit Center and Coleman Young Municipal Center, while supplies last

DDOT customers who purchase weekly, biweekly or monthly bus passes will receive a free 30-day MoGo pass

The Detroit Department of Transportation (DDOT) and MoGo, Detroit’s public bike share system, are partnering on a pilot program to offer free 30-day MoGo passes to all DDOT customers who purchase a weekly, bi-weekly or monthly DDOT bus pass.

While DDOT covers approximately 10.3 million miles annually with more than 5,000 bus stops across the city, there are some city corridors that are better accessible via bike than bus. DDOT and MoGo hope this partnership will help bus riders with first- and last-mile connections, helping people access jobs, school, health care, and other needs.

“This is an exciting partnership with MoGo,” said Angelica Jones, Interim Director for DDOT. “We realize that for some quick and shorter distance trips, DDOT’s fixed route service may not be the most efficient mode of transportation and launching a program such as this one gives our riders options to meet their diverse transit needs.”

Designed to serve a wide range of people and needs, MoGo has 430 bikes located at 43 stations and riders from every zip code in Detroit. Since its launch in May 2017, MoGo has sold more than 20,000 daily passes and 2,900 memberships, resulting in 156,000 trips.

“Bike share is a great option for short trips and is often used with other forms of transit,” said Lisa Nuszkowski, founder and executive director, MoGo. “We hope that this partnership will encourage DDOT riders to use MoGo along with the bus to get where they need to go.”

While DDOT has and continues to make significant service improvements to the City’s bus system, DDOT is exploring innovative ways to continue moving Detroiters around the city in the most convenient and efficient way.

“We are continuing to look for ways to make it easier to get around Detroit,” said Mark de la Vergne, the Mayor’s Chief of Mobility Innovation. “This is a first step to making the experience of taking DDOT and MoGo more seamless.”

The pilot program kicks off July 2 and will be limited to 2,000 free passes.

This partnership is the first of its kind in Detroit and provides an innovative approach to addressing the City’s growing transportation needs. For additional information, please visit www.ridedetroittransit.comor call 888-MoGo-123.

