In the Burning Heat of Summer Hosea continues to send hundreds of thousands of gallons of water to Flint

June 30, 2018, 2018-Atlanta, GA- On Friday, January 29th, 2018, Hundreds of residents in Flint, MI lined the streets waiting for hours to receive a portion of the latest shipment of water from Hosea Helps of Atlanta, GA. Hosea has been sending hundreds of thousands of pounds of water to Flint over the past 4 years because the Chief Operating Officer made the residents of Flint a promise that they would stand by them in the time of need. Although the news cameras are gone and with them the assistance of the public officials, the people still need help. Even as the Hosea Helps organization faces its own crisis at home they are determined to make good on the promise they made to Flint.

With “Excessive Heat Warnings” and temperature indexes of 100* parents in Flint wrestle with giving their children water that they feel will make them sick or allowing them to suffer from no water at all. The most recent load transported courtesy of Rush Trucking was a welcome relief for residents that are forgotten as the politicians gloss over the issues and continue to bicker over whos fault it was while real relief appears to be years away.

Hosea Helps is facing its on crisis in Atlanta as it struggles to stay afloat during the lean summer months when it receives very few donations. Most people only know about the work that they do during the major holidays. In fact, unless you are one of the thousands of recipients that look forward to the services they provide during the Summer through their NO SUMMER HUNGER Campaign which provides lunches for students who would typically receive free lunch if they were at school but may not have anything at home during summer or one of the hundreds of Citizens, Immigrants or refugees served through their FOOD ON THE MOVE program (which takes food and services directly into the most vulnerable food desserts) then you might not think of them until the big Holiday Dinner Events either. Most people have no idea what a welcome sight the Hosea truck is for immigrants are too afraid to leave their homes to go seek food to feed their children. The truth is Hosea does as much if not more during the summer months. They are currently preparing to host the most Inclusive Back2School Jamboree in the state, serving students from Pre-K to College with School supplies and much much more including often forgotten necessities like umbrellas and desk lamps for the students that will be experiencing dorm life as they prepare for their first year away from home.

Hosea is faced with many challenges in the midst of doing all of this for the community. Currently, they are split between several different locations and having to pay rent at several warehouses just to make sure that they can continue services as they work to gain the donations needed to repair and renovate their new building and bring it up to code so that they can finally move into their new home. Hosea’s Chief Operating Officer, Afemo Omilami, says that they MUST continue to help others despite their own situation because people are depending on them and they know that when the chips are down and help can’t wait… HOSEA HELPS!!!

Hosea has already collected two more tractor trailers worth of water for the residents of Flint but they need HELP getting it to Michigan from Atlanta! If you would like to donate toward a truck load or help Hosea to be able to provide even more help contact them at 404-454-6006.

For a complete list of programs please visit www.4hosea.org. For media inquiries, site visits to film the water awaiting shipment, the new building or for interviews, please email CHardge@HoseaFeedtheHungry.com

HOSEA HELPS

PH:404.755.3353 FAX: 404 755 3868 http://www.4HOSEA.org

Follow us on Twitter @4HOSEA | Like us on Facebook :Hosea Helps

MOBILE TEXTING: TEXT 4FEED TO 20222 TO GIVE $5

4HOSEA TO 20222 TO GIVE $10

(normal texting rates applied to your phone bill)

About Hosea Feed the Hungry

Additional information is available on the website at 4Hosea.org, Twitter @4Hosea, and Facebook.com/HoseaHelps.

“A promise to keep”

For a complete list of programs please visit www.4hosea.org.

