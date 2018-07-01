Auntie Maxine Waters had time to address the cowards who have been threatening her life at an immigration rally Saturday.

After 45 sicked his alt-right idiots on her , Waters told the crowd at Los Angeles’ Families Belong Together rally that she has “no fear” and is “in this fight.”

“And I know that there are those who are talking about censuring me, talking about kicking me out of Congress, talking about shooting me, talking about hanging me. All I have to say is this: If you shoot me, you better shoot straight. There’s nothing like a wounded animal.” – U.S. Rep. Maxine Waters, D-Calif.

On Wednesday, 45 mentioned Auntie Max on Twitter (didn’t @ her though), saying her “crazy rants” have made her the unhinged FACE of the Democratic Party.”

Congratulations to Maxine Waters, whose crazy rants have made her, together with Nancy Pelosi, the unhinged FACE of the Democrat Party. Together, they will Make America Weak Again! But have no fear, America is now stronger than ever before, and I’m not going anywhere! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 27, 2018

Maxine Waters Invites Any And All Smoke After Trump’s Tweets was originally published on globalgrind.com

