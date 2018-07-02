MARTA to provide additional service on July 4th

The Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority (MARTA) will provide additional rail, bus, and Mobility service on Wednesday, July 4 for the Peachtree Road Race and fireworks at International Plaza.

MARTA rail service:

At 4:30 a.m. trains will run from North Springs to Midtown on the Red Line and from Doraville to Lindbergh on the Gold Line.

At 4:45 a.m. full rail service begins on all lines.

Additional shuttle trains will run from Lindbergh to Lenox before the race.

Additional trains will be on standby if needed.

At 6 a.m., the south end of Buckhead Station will close for the race. Use the pedestrian bridge exit on the north end of the platform and walk to the starting area near Lenox Road/Buckhead Loop.

Trains will arrive every 12 minutes with more frequent arrivals of every six minutes between Lindbergh and Airport Station until end of service.

Exit at Dome Station for evening fireworks at International Plaza.

The Atlanta Streetcar will run on a Sunday schedule.

MARTA bus service:

All bus operations begin at 4:08 a.m.

Bus shuttles will run from Lindbergh to Lenox beginning at 5 a.m. with frequent departures.

Many buses will be re-routed for the race and fireworks. Visit www.itsmarta.comfor details.

Additional buses will be staged near the race and pulled into service as needed.

MARTA Mobility buses will transport wheelchair athletes to and from Lenox.

Know before you go:

Purchase a round-trip ticket to avoid long lines on the return.

Runners may wear fanny packs or a runner’s belt only, no backpacks or bags are allowed in the start corrals.

Restrooms are available at 14 rail stations, with additional portable toilets stationed at Midtown. See a rail map for details.

Additional staff will be at rail stations and bus loops to direct riders and manage crowds.

Download MARTA’s On the Go app for real-time service alerts and MARTA’s See & Say app to report suspicious activity.

Follow @MARTASERVICE on Twitter for service updates and announcements.

