So…

A lot of Trump supporters are mad.

Apparently, Walmart is selling clothes that the MAGA squad aren’t too happy about and now they’re calling to boycott the retail giant.

The clothes in question?

T-shirts and baby onesies that read “Impeach 45.”

Not that I needed another reason to Boycott Walmart, but they just gave me one and solidified it for me.#BoycottWalmart #istandwithtrump pic.twitter.com/WJLPCBIs8u — Jeb Buracker (@jebburacker) July 3, 2018

I mean…

But yea…

Trump supporters aren’t happy about it.

Never-mind the fact that Walmart also sells “Make America Great Again” and “Donald Trump Speaks For Me” apparel too.

Or the fact that there’s loads of other controversial issues related to Walmart, such as low employee wages, that people could boycott around.

But naw.

Trump folks are mad over this shirt.

Of course, anti-Trump folks were already over the whole situation. Swipe through to peep the hilarious commentary!

#BoycottWalmart Is On & Poppin’ On Twitter For One Ridiculous Reason was originally published on globalgrind.com

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11Next page »

Also On The Michigan Chronicle: