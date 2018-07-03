Detroit Manufacturing Systems cleans up community

Detroit Manufacturing Systems will host Community Clean-Up Day as part of its Doing My Share employee volunteerism initiative to help beautify the Detroit northwest-side neighborhood adjacent to Brightmoor. Nearly 100 DMS team members are volunteering to collect debris, mow lawns, prune shrubs and board up abandoned structures on Community Clean-Up Day to enhance the area’s aesthetic appeal and improve safety for local residents.

DMS will provide all supplies and equipment to volunteers for all Community Clean-Up Day projects, along with T-shirts to help residents identify volunteers. Food and beverages also will be available to all participants. Members of the community are invited to join DMS on Community Clean-Up Day and participate as project volunteers.

WHEN:

8 a.m. – 1 p.m. Thursday, July 5, 2018

WHERE:

Clean-up projects will take place along Artesian Street for a half-mile from Davison north to Schoolcraft and the Southfield Road service drive for a half mile from I-96 north to Schoolcraft, and also along Davison from Artesian Street to Southfield Road.

Volunteer Check-In: DMS Parking Lot, 12601 Artesian Street, Detroit 48223

WHO:

Available for interviews:

Andra Rush, CEO of Detroit Manufacturing Systems

Pastor Larry Simmons, Executive Director of Brightmoor Alliance, a community service nonprofit

VISUALS:

Dozens of volunteers participating in a variety of lawn care and light construction projects along three streets

WHY:

As a major employer and anchor adjacent to the Brightmoor community, Detroit Manufacturing Systems is committed to providing resources and developing programs that support the revitalization of the northwest-side neighborhood and the city of Detroit to help improve the quality of life for all Detroiters.

About Detroit Manufacturing Systems

Established in 2012, Detroit Manufacturing Systems is a world-class tier 1 large-scale component manufacturer with locations in the cities of Detroit and Toledo, where 1,200 diverse and talented team members use innovative technology to build and deliver high-quality parts for global brands. Quality works here. Visit us at www.DMSNA.com.

Also On The Michigan Chronicle: